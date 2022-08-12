Inspiring others after surviving monkeypox

MADISON (WKOW) -- Monkeypox cases in the U.S. have more than doubled in the last two weeks, now surpassing 10,000 cases.
For those infected, monkeypox can be painful, disfiguring and isolating.
Now, we're hearing from a patient who had monkeypox.
"I'm recovering, I'm back out in public again," Wesley Wallace said.
Looking at Wallace now, you'd probably think he just had acne, not that he was recovering from a three-week battle with monkeypox.
"I got the little rash here under my chin," Wallace said.
Initially, Wallace thought he just had a few whiteheads, but as they turned into blisters, he feared the rash could be monkeypox.
"In the back of my head, I was like, oh, God, oh, God, please, don't let it be that," he said.
Wallace tested positive, soon becoming fully symptomatic.
"I woke up with a sore throat and tender lymph nodes. I was having trouble just getting out of bed and moving," he said.
Things got worse. He started losing weight because of lesions in his mouth.
"One of the biggest challenges was actually eating because it was so painful. So from start to finish, I lost about 15 pounds," Wallace said.
Even in his weakened state, Wallace went public with his infection in hopes of helping others.
"There were people that were just scared and alone and didn't know what to do. They didn't have any resources," Wallace said.
Wallace resides in Houston and said many people supported him, including his partner from Madison.
At the time, Wesley wasn't eligible for the monkeypox vaccine and thinks he became infected through intimate contact with an infected male.
"I got it by making out with somebody at a bar that just didn't know they had it," he said.
"The major risk is skin, to skin contact, very close skin-to-skin contact," said Dr. Dan Shirley, UW Infectious Disease Specialist.
He says anybody can get monkeypox. It's just that there has been more cases in one group.
"The people at risk for really close skin-to-skin contact are other men who have sex with men through that kind of really close sexual contact," Dr. Shirley said.
Now that monkeypox has run its course, Wallace is ready to move on.
"When I got the doctor's release order, the first thing I did is go from the doctor's office to the hair salon and get a haircut so that I could feel human again," he said.
The Wisconsin Department of Health is reporting 38 cases of monkeypox; six are in Dane county.