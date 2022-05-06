'It just never goes away': A man's struggle with Long COVID

MADISON (WKOW) -- When Bob Stapleton got COVID-19 in May 2021, he thought he would be okay because he was vaccinated. Nearly a year later, his life has been turned upside down because of Long COVID.
Stapleton is fighting extreme fatigue -- he sleeps 10 to 12 hours each day. He is dealing with brain fog that leaves him searching for words and struggling to continue conversations.
"[It's] like when you're watching a fuzzy TV, and it's just helter skelter, nothing seems right," he said. "Honestly, I haven't felt right in a year."
His joints are so sore and achy the pain sometimes wakes him up in the middle of the night. Breathing isn't as easy as it used to be. He's taking medication to treat heart palpitations, vertigo and anxiety.
"This has sucked the strength, sucked the life right out of me," he said. "It's difficult to live with. ... I don't have a life."
Before he got COVID-19, he was a utility worker, but that's a physically demanding job, and he just can't do it right now. He's been off work for almost an entire year.
"It's a bummer," Stapleton said. "It's a straight up bummer. Every day you go to bed, you get up, you live it. Every day nothing changes. Only the severity changes."
Stapleton has been working with doctors, respiratory therapists and other health care workers at SSM Health to find mild remedies for his condition. Since January, he's gone to pulmonary rehab at St. Mary's Hospital twice a week.
"There's a lot of places that just think this is made up, but everybody here is on board," he said. "They're really great. They've helped me a lot."
At his rehab sessions, Stapleton works with Mary Wichner, who's been a respiratory therapist for more than two decades.
"It's difficult to come up with a treatment plan for a Long COVID patient," she said. "We just don't know for sure what's going to happen. So, we take the patient day-by-day and what they're feeling and help them understand their body and what they need to make and steps to improve."
For Stapleton, that means frequently spending time on the treadmill and elliptical.
"We work with Bob on how he's feeling that day and try to push him a little harder," Wichner said. "Increased intensity, a higher hill, a faster speed, a little bit longer. ...The more we strengthen those muscles, the better off he’s going to be in the long run."
That's something Stapleton wants desperately and it's why he hasn't given up hope.
"I'm only 56," he said. "I got a lot of living left to do, and this isn't a part of it. ...Hopefully someday somebody will make a magic pill and this will all go away."
Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is doing a survey of about 30,000 people to learn more about Long COVID. It asks for people who have tested positive or negative for COVID-19 to report their symptoms. DHS said this will help everyone have a better understanding of Long COVID and support those experiencing it.