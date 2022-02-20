'It was just really debilitating': Sun Prairie mom recounts her young daughter's harrowing fight against MIS-C

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Miya Manuel was a happy and energetic 3-year-old. Then, in November 2020, she got COVID-19.
"She had a fever for, like, a day or so, and she got through COVID just fine," her mom, Amber, said.
But just a few weeks later, Miya got sick again.
Amber said Miya had a fever that wouldn't go away and a rash that started on her face but quickly spread.
"I literally sat there and watched it spread through her body," Amber said. "At first, I thought, 'Oh my gosh, does she have, like, smallpox?' I didn't know what was going on."
Amber took Miya to the emergency room, but she said the doctors there also didn't have a good idea of why her daughter was sick. Then, Miya's primary care doctor told Amber to take her daughter to American Family Children's Hospital.
Miya would stay there for a week.
"There was infectious disease doctors coming in, cardiology, rheumatology, just a whole bunch of teams of doctors coming in," Amber said. "It's scary to see your child go through something like that, not knowing what's going on."
Eventually, Miya's doctors diagnosed her with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children -- also known as MIS-C.
MIS-C causes parts of the body, like the heart, brain or lungs, to become inflamed.
Amber said, at that point, Maya was one of only eight kids in Wisconsin who had been diagnosed with the condition.
"It was very scary," she said. "I felt like she was a guinea pig."
Amber said Miya's liver was inflamed and she had trouble walking.
"She had to go through physical therapy to walk again," Amber said. "It was just really debilitating. Miya's very happy and just always running around, and it was just really hard to see her like that."
Eventually, Miya got a little better and was able to leave the hospital. She still had a fever and was in pain whenever she walked.
Amber said it took about a month before her daughter fully recovered.
But even now, more than a year later, Amber said she's never fully let her guard down when it comes to MIS-C, particularly after Miya got COVID-19 for a second time earlier this year.
"I was freaking out, checking her out and making sure that she didn't have any symptoms because it's not known if she could get MIS-C again," she said.
Even if Miya never develops the condition again, Amber said her daughter will have long-term effects from her fight against MIS-C in 2020.
"When she was in the hospital, her rhythm of her heart changed, so we do have to keep an eye on her heart in the long run," Amber said.
After her harrowing experience, Amber said she wants other parents to be vigilant about preventing their kids from getting COVID because even though some will be fine, others could get sick like Miya did.
"It's rare, but it could happen, and no parent or child should have to go through that."
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed 183 cases of MIS-C during the pandemic. One child in Wisconsin has died from the condition.