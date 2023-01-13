'It's pretty ironic': Officer who slipped while salting sidewalk brings awareness to winter fall risks

MADISON (WKOW) -- We've largely escaped snow this month but freezing fog and flurries have been causing slippery streets and sidewalks.
UW Health treats thousands of people each year because of falls and it can happen to even the most prepared. The Town of Beloit's Deputy Police Chief Brian Hasse is bringing attention to this issue after his tumble in front of the police station.
"I grabbed the bucket of salt with the intent to go out and salt the rest of the sidewalk and obviously, by the video, you can see that I stepped on a portion that hadn't been salted yet," he said.
In this 2020 video, Deputy Chief Hasse showed even those in uniform can have a humbling moment.
"It's pretty ironic," he said. "It's embarrassing to have a whole bucket of salt in my hand when I fall to prevent the very thing from happening, that happened to me."
Deputy Chief Hasse said he posted this video for a very serious reason: to get the word out about the dangers of falling in the winter.
"We did it as a public service announcement that, hey, you know, wintertime and ice, it's dangerous, people can get hurt," he said.
Dr. Ann O’Rourke, Medical Director of the Level 1 Trauma Center at UW Health, said that falls can happen any time of year and are the most common type of injury they see. However, she said falls during winter can be especially life-threatening for one the elderly.
"The number one cause of death from injury in our patients over 65 years old falls," Dr. O'Rourke said.
Salt helps with traction because it melts the ice Wisconsin Salt Wise says to make sure you see at least three inches of pavement between each grain or combine your salting with an eco-friendly option, such as sand. Additionally, salt only works when the temperature is higher than -6 degrees.
Deputy Chief Hasee said he thankfully only suffered one injury that day: his pride.