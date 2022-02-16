La Follette student attacked again and mother wants answers

MADISON (WKOW) -- "I'm afraid of one day not hearing his voice and that would devastate me," said Heather Colbert, who now fears for her son's life after she says her son was beaten up at school again.
Madison Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said a 17-year-old-student was cited Tuesday for the attack.
The first attack happened at La Follette high school in January. Heather Colbert's son "J" was seriously injured in that attack and three students face charges.
"My son actually was just sitting at a table with a teacher and this kid came up out of nowhere and just struck my son in his jaw," said Colbert.
Colbert says her son is on the autism spectrum and believes he may have been targeted because other students mistake his demeanor as confrontational. "With 'J's' disabilities, he could just kind of stare off into space and give a person the wrong impression."
Colbert also wonders if these altercations are connected.
"He was just attacked a month ago does this kid know the other you know, these other individuals," said Colbert.
"We are now working to determine an alternative learning environment for the student," MMSD spokesperson Timothy LeMonds said in a statement.
MPD has issued a citation to the 17-year-old involved in Tuesday's incident but Colbert says some wounds may never heal. "My son is already emotionally and mentally scarred. He thinks about suicide on a constant basis."
MMSD spokesperson LeMonds says the two attacks aren't connected.