Liver Cancer Awareness Month: How UW Health is working to fight the deadly cancer

Carbone Cancer Center sign

MADISON (WKOW) - October is Liver Cancer Awareness Month and health experts are reminding everyone of the dangers posed by liver cancer.

There are more than 30,000 people diagnosed with liver cancer every year in the United States and according to the American Cancer Society, liver cancer rates have more than tripled since 1980. It is a deadly cancer, with only 10 percent of people surviving more than five years after diagnosis.

UW Health experts are looking to develop new strategies to help combat liver cancer.

"We're constantly looking to see how we can deliver a precision strategy for these cancers, whereby we can provide a more specific and more personalized treatment approach for each individual patient," UW Carbone Center medical oncologist Jeremy Kratz said.

In the past year, UW Health launched a multidisciplinary clinic for liver cancer patients. Their goal is to create a more efficient, holistic method of caring for patients.

