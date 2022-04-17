Local doctors compare vaccine types and COVID-19 strategies as China struggle to contains Omicron surge

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's Department of Health Services said the BA2 Omicron subvariant is now responsible for the majority of new COVID-19 cases in the United States.
Case levels are slowly increasing, but we haven't seen a major surge in the U.S. since January.
China's largest city, Shanghai, is the epicenter of the latest Omicron surge and doctors report several factors have impacted this outbreak like vaccine type. China primarily uses Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.
"They're not nearly as effective as the mRNA vaccines, and those are the ones that they've been exclusively using in China," said Dr. Ottenbaker, SSM Health Wisconsin's VP of Ambulatory Clinical Programs.
Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines use a weakened or de-active form of COVID-19 to trigger immunity, which UW Health Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. James Conway says has a big drawback.
"Those really aren't holding up very well to these new variants, and so that's why they've had to very quickly pivot to either trying to get their hands on some of the genetic vaccines," said Dr. Conway.
Pfizer and Moderna are the genetic vaccines primarily used in the U.S., which doctors said can be adjusted for protection against coronavirus variants.
"The great thing about these genetically made vaccines, the mRNA and DNA vaccines that we've got is those can actually be updated pretty quickly," said Dr. Conway.
Doctors also reported China's strict 'Zero Covid' strategy, which is mass testing, contact tracing and isolating the infected isn't adapting as the virus changes.
America's COVID strategies, like masking and testing, have been far less restrictive than China's 'Zero' policy, which doctors say has proven costly.
"That did result in us having more cases throughout the pandemic, maybe a higher percentage of folks, you know, getting really sick and passing away from COVID. I think we could see an increase in cases, at this point in the pandemic, with vaccination rates where they are," said Dr. Jeff Pothoff, UW Health Chief Quality Officer.
New cases of COVID-19 are increasing in Wisconsin.
However, the CDC still lists every county in the state as having a low community level.