Low vaccine rates among kids 5 to 11 has local health officials concerned as summer approaches

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has adopted the recommendation for a third COVID-19 shot for 5 to 11-year-olds, but just a fraction of this age group in Wisconsin has completed their initial vaccine series.
UW Health doctors praise this milestone especially as we approach the end of the school year.
"Getting boosted. Going into the summer, when you have lots of summer activities, you're perhaps around people that you're not typically around. It'll just give you that extra level of immunity," said Dr. Bill Hartman, UW Health principal investigator for the pediatric Moderna vaccine trial.
Education isn't the only thing that diminishes for students over the summer break. Doctors say your kid's immunity wanes, which is all the more reason why children should get boosted.
"It gives you a good antibody boost, and helps you fight against various forms of the variants that are out there," said Dr. Hartman.
Statewide, only 25% of 5 to 11-years-olds have completed their vaccine series and with current rising COVID cases, health officials worry about a summer surge.
"I'm always concerned that we may see more virus in our littles. The number of new cases of COVID-19 has tripled over the past month in Dane County, to an average of 379 per day," said Janel Heinrich, Public Health Madison & Dane County director.
Heinrich also said with the news of Pfizer's COVID booster for kids, they're cautious as the end of the school year approaches.
"I think we are not yet for certain of where the seasonality of this comes in," said Heinrich.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said her department is keeping an eye out for the CDC's updated clinical guidance on boosters for kids: "We'll review the recommendation as quickly as possible and update our vaccination guidance accordingly. Providers will then have the information they need to vaccinate children."