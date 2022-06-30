Many women confused by the difference between abortion pills and emergency contraceptives

MADISON (WKOW) -- The supreme court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is putting the spotlight on abortion and contraceptive pills.
Researchers with Bryn Mawr and the University of California, San Diego found searches with the words 'abortion pills' are up more than 160 percent, since the Supreme Court's decision on Roe vs. Wade was leaked. Data for this study was collected from between January 2004 and May 2022.
But even with the abundance of information online, women's health experts are concerned about misinformation. Doctors fear that many women don't know the difference between emergency contraception and the abortion pill.
"It's extremely important to know that emergency contraception works by preventing pregnancy and that the abortion pills work by causing a pregnancy to end," said UW Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Jenny Higgins, Ph.D., MPH.
Higgins said you'd be surprised who else might be confused with those two options.
"We have research suggesting that even some really highly trained healthcare professionals might not know exactly how emergency contraception works," Higgins said.
A medication abortion is a method to end a pregnancy by taking a combination of pills approved by the FDA.
"The abortion pill is actually a combination of two medications misoprostol and mifepristone, and they work together to cause a miscarriage," said Higgins.
However, Plan B or emergency contraception available on shelves aren't considered abortions.
"[These pills work] by either prohibiting or delaying ovulation. So that means that someone wouldn't release an egg and then couldn't have a fertilization occur after unprotected intercourse," Higgins said.
Fitchburg pharmacy hasn't seen too much of an increase in demand for emergency contraception, but the owner says they're prepared.
"Anytime there is a supply chain issue or an issue with people having access to things, you have the risk of people coming in buying all you have on the shelf, and so we wanted to limit that from happening so that we could make sure that there was enough for everyone that wouldn't need it," said Thad Schumacher, owner of Fitchburg Pharmacy.
The pharmacy is going one step further by offering emergency contraceptives at cost.
Meanwhile, Pro-Life advocates say access to the pills could be their next fight, with at least one Republican governor already signaling they'll take action to block access to abortion pills.
"We don't believe it should be available, because it is a dangerous situation for those individuals," said Gov. Kristi Noem (R) of South Dakota.