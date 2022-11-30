New research shows people with asthma may have an increased risk of heart attack, stroke

MADISON (WKOW) -- New research from UW Health is connecting persistent asthma to an increased risk of heart attack or stroke.
A study that sampled more than 5,000 people found those with asthma had nearly double the odds of having plaque in their systems - which can clog arteries that lead to the brain.
Experts say people don't fully understand the issues and damages that asthma can cause.
"People don't realize how inflammation in the airways - so asthma - can affect the other organs of the body," doctor and UW Health cardiologist Matthew Tattersall said. "I think being aware that people with asthma may have increased cardiovascular risk and being more aggressive with treating the things that they can treat would be important."
Tattersall also says people who understand the increased risks posed by asthma can then take steps to try and reduce these risks.
"The most common way to do this is really addressing these things called the modifiable risk factors," Tattersall said "These things that we all hear about such as cholesterol and blood pressure, lifestyle, exercise, these things are really hard to do, but can really reduce cardiovascular risks."
UW Health's study was preliminary, so doctors need to do further research to fully understand these increased risks of persistent asthma.