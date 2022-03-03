Non-profit drug manufacturer working to make cheaper insulin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Millions of Americans rely on insulin, but many struggle to afford the life-saving drug as prices soar.
Cynthia Rice, the chief mission strategy officer for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), said, currently, people without insurance often have to pay more than $300 for each vial of insulin and most people with Type 1 diabetes use two to three vials of insulin each month.
She said those prices just aren't in the budget for a lot of people.
"No one should have to go without insulin or choose between rent and food and insulin," she said. "They have to pay $300 a vial and $1,000 a month and they can't. So, they ration their insulin."
However, Civica, a non-profit drug manufacturer that SSM Health helped co-found, is working to change that.
The company announced Thursday that it will make three types of insulin and cap the price at $30/vial and $55/box of five pen cartridges. That's nearly 90% less than current market prices.
"This is a tremendous step forward for the diabetes community," Rice said.
Civica board member and SSM Health Lead Futurist Carter Dredge said Civica is able to keep its prices low because it focuses on maximizing access to medication rather than boosting the bottom line.
"What we're trying to do at Civica is to ensure that everybody, whether you have insurance or not, has access to affordable and accessible insulin," he said.
The company will produce its insulin at a plant in Virginia and the drugs still have to get FDA approval, but Dredge said he's confident that process will go smoothly.
He said he expects Civica's products to be available to millions of Americans in early 2024.
"If you are someone who is really concerned about how you can get access to insulin and you're worried about how to pay rent or a car payment or buy groceries, hold on," Dredge said. "Help is coming."
In the meantime, JDRF has a list of resources that can help people pay for insulin.