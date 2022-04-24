Parents bringing awareness to child abuse after their baby dies from daycare injuries

MINERAL POINT (WKOW) -- The family of a 4-month-old baby that allegedly suffered fatal injuries at a Mineral Point daycare facility honored his short life Sunday morning.
Kayla Case and David Hamlin tied blue ribbons around a tree as a solemn tribute during National Child Abuse prevention month and also as a memorial honoring their son Wyatt Hamlin, an alleged victim.
"The only reason why we're getting out of bed is because we have to fight for our son," said Case.
In February, the couple said their four-month old son Wyatt was injured at daycare. According to medical reports, he died four days later from a severe traumatic brain injury, diagnosed by medical experts as 'definitive abuse of a child.'
"He's giving us the strength to get up every morning and fight for him because he couldn't," said Case.
"No family should ever have to go through the pain that the Hamlin's are going through right now," said Robin Schuetz, an organizer for the awareness event.
Organizers say they chose a blue ribbon to serve as a reminder to fight for the protection of our children and help prevent future victims.
Schuetz recalled other victims of child abuse. "Kayson was left in the care of a trusted family friend. He was killed by that person for abuse. Harper was killed by an immediate family member. The blank one is so that no other family has to go through the grief and the pain."
Schuetz said these child abuse cases like many others are avoidable.
"If you see something, say something, these all could have been prevented if just one person would have come forward," said Schuetz.
"We're just hoping with our awful experience that we can raise awareness and make sure people know that this can happen to anybody in anywhere," said Case.
Kayla Case has set up a Facebook page called "Wyatt's Warriors" where you can learn more about how she's helping to advocate for children.
A Mineral Point woman, Joanna Ford, is facing charges for Wyatt's death.
She has been charged with neglecting a child resulting in death.