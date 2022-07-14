PHMDC Plans to Expand Women's Reproductive Services

MADISON (WKOW)-- Dane County officials plan to make a major investment in expanding reproductive health services, after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe versus Wade effectively ended access to abortion in Wisconsin under state law.
"Local government can't undo what the Supreme Court did," said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.
The mayor, along with other Madison and Dane County officials, want to make sure reproductive health services are readily available and they're taking rare action by dipping into the county's rainy-day fund.
"I will ask the Dane County board to immediately allocate $360,000 from the county's general reserve fund," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
This money will be used to hire additional Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) staff along with pregnancy prevention options.
"Like long-acting reversible contraception, for example, intrauterine devices or IUDs. With a single appointment, we will be able to provide a safe, effective and convenient method of reversible contraception that can be used for a long period of time," said Janel Heinrich, Director PHMDC.
Funds will allow this clinic to be expanded for women's reproductive health services, but pro-life advocates say that money could be best used elsewhere.
"Where I really think it should be spent is in ensuring women who are having babies, that they have access to good health so that they can take care of themselves," said Julaine Appling, President of Wisconsin Family Action.
While pro-life advocate, Julaine Appling doesn't think PHMDC should further widespread access to contraceptives, she does agree with some services.
"Maybe that helps to have more people be able to get to STD testing," said Appling.
But county officials want more services and remain dogged in their fight.
"We can do our best to restore at least a small amount of control and choice to the women in Madison and Dane County," Mayor Rhodes-Conway said.
Beginning next year, Madison and Dane County will partner to provide these additional services and resources on an ongoing basis at a cost of more than $1 million annually.