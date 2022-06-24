Planned Parenthood of Illinois prepares for influx of Wisconsin patients following Row v. Wade decision

MADISON (WKOW) — With the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, Planned Parenthood of Illinois is preparing for an influx in people from nearby states coming to them for care.
Illinois has a provision in place that keeps abortion intact.
27 News spoke with a Planned Parenthood of Illinois official Friday morning. She tells us they are anticipating 20,000 to 30,000 additional abortion patients.
"We've taken a lot of steps to increase our capacity both physically in terms of brick and mortar health centers and staff capacity," said Julie Uhal, program manager for Planned Parenthood of Illinois’ Securing Access For Everyone program.
In 2020, Planned Parenthood of Illinois opened the Waukegan Health Center, which is just 10 miles from the Wisconsin border.
Uhal said she believes there will be a longer-than-usual wait time to get a procedure, but she isn't sure how long.