Public Health Madison and Dane County to host Q&A session on monkeypox

MADISON (WKOW) - Public Health Madison and Dane County will host a virtual Q&A session on monkeypox Tuesday.
The health department is bringing a panel of public health experts to answer the public's questions about monkeypox. Their hope is that this session can clarify common misconceptions about the virus and make sure the public is properly informed.
PHMDC also hopes the session will help people feel more comfortable about confronting the virus.
"When people go and attend our meeting here at the county, we want to make sure that people realize that not only is this treatable, but we also have a vaccine for it," disease interventionist Christopher Lee said. "And that it's nothing to be ashamed about."
Everyone is welcome to join the meeting via Zoom. PHMDC is also allowing participants to join anonymously.