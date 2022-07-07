Red Cross partners with Discovery channel to give Shark Week swag to donors

MADISON (WKOW) — The American Red Cross is giving Shark Week lovers an opportunity of a lifetime: A chance to give blood and get Shark Week swag.
The American Red Cross and Discovery are partnering for Shark Week. Anyone who donates blood or platelets in July will be entered to win a Shark Week merch package that includes a beach bike, a smokeless portable fire pit, a paddle board, a kayak and a $500 gift card to put toward accessories.
Those who donate blood between July 21-24 will also get an exclusive Shark Week T-shirt from Discovery, while supplies last.
In June, the Red Cross collected approximately 12% fewer blood donations than needed – one of the largest monthly blood donation shortfalls in recent years. So they're hoping to make up for it this July and prevent a summer blood supply shortage.
You can learn more about Shark Week and Red Cross online.