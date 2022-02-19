Remembering Asher through his heart foundation

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- We're in the middle of American Heart Month, which also recognizes congenital heart defects. One in 100 babies is born with a congenital heart defect and the pandemic has made a difficult situation even harder.
For the last seven years, one Cottage Grove family has made it their mission to help.
"One of the big things that really kind of gave me the motivation to start all of this is that I don't get to walk this journey anymore with my son," said Angela Steinhayer.
On February 2, 2015, Angela and Tony Steinhayer welcomed a son, Asher.
"He was born with a very rare condition called Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome," said Steinhayer.
The right-sided structures of little Asher's heart didn't function properly, and he put up a brave fight for 24 days.
"He ended up passing away. We decided in his honor to start this fund," Steinhayer.
Shortly after losing their son, the Steinhayer's started the Asher Heart Foundation, which helps other families who have kids with congenital heart defects through encouragement cards, heart pillows, and beads of courage.
"We actually received the Asher's heart beads of courage, and it meant so much to our family that I'm inspired to give back to families," said Sam Steinich, who now volunteers with the Asher Heart Foundation.
Steinich said this past year her daughter was born with a congenital heart defect which was especially scary during the pandemic.
"She had open-heart surgery in June and just such an intense stream of emotions going through something like that," said Steinich.
For people with heart conditions, this pandemic has been a double-edged sword.
Angela said, "Those families that do feel like they can't take the vaccine because of medical concerns, but yet they have medical concerns that it could be very severe for them."
Angela continues to silently count Asher's birthdays and wonders what he would think about his foundation.
"Hopefully that he's proud of us. It's, hard to think about him running around here and playing basketball with his brothers. This is a way that I get to care for him and live his legacy on to hopefully help others."
In its seven years, Asher's Heart Foundation has raised over $130,000