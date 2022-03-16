Report highlights how nursing shortage has affected Wisconsin; not enough teachers for nursing students

MADISON (WKOW) A new report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reveals some surprising trends about the effect of the pandemic on the healthcare industry.
The WHA says in its report COVID-19 left Wisconsin's healthcare industry flatlining.
"One in 10 nursing positions within hospitals and health systems at the end of 2021 were open, said Ann Zenk - WHA Senior Vice President of Workforce and Clinical Practice.
The elderly felt this nursing shortage most. At the height of the pandemic, they often waited for medical treatment because of staffing shortages.
"There are a lot of patients that were in our hospitals in our beds, that could have gone to skilled nursing facilities, but we don't have enough in the state," said Rudy Jackson Chief Nurse Executive at UW Health.
The report says cites rapid rates of retirement in the health care industry combined with a growing elderly population. The nursing crisis could get worse because, by 2030, 10 counties will have 40 percent of the population over the age of 60.
Wisconsin's Aging Population:
2015 - 9 counties with 20% of population 60 and older
2030 - 10 counties with 40% of population 60 and older
We've seen a significant decrease in our turnover rate for these new nurses.
Jackson says UW has managed to lower the nursing first-year turnover rate from 48% to 20%.
"We offer a year-long nurse residency program where we really help our nurses develop the professional skills that they need after having learned all of the technical skills that they need to become registered nurses," said Jackson.
We admit to the traditional undergraduate program twice a year, and we admit 40 to 45 students each admission cycle," said Margaret C. Noreuil, Dean of Nursing for Edgewood College.
Edgewood College says they're meeting their admission numbers problem is not enough teachers.
"The shortage of nursing faculty is impacting the shortage of being able to graduate more nurses," said Noreuil.
"One of the other challenges compounding that is that last year alone, we turned away 84,000 nursing students from universities around the country because we didn't have enough faculty or enough educators to teach the nurses that we need moving forward," said Jackson.
Edgewood College's Dean of Nursing also says their studies have shown that even if enrollment at nursing schools were doubled ,Wisconsin still would not be able to meet the demand for nurses.