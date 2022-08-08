Researchers identify ways to improve emergency care for people with dementia

MADISON (WKOW) - Researchers at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health identified new research methods to improve emergency responses for people with dementia.
According to UW professor Manish Shah, people with dementia are potentially at greater risk for poor outcomes when seeking care at the emergency department. Under current procedures, dementia patients currently get substandard care and face more safety risk due to the nature of the illness.
Identified areas for improvement include better recognition of dementia-related cognitive impairment, improved discharge of patients with cognitive impairment, and improved communication strategies between emergency care providers and dementia patients.
The research team responsible for identifying these categories will receive grant money. Shah believes they can use the money to improve emergency responses for people with dementia.