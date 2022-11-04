 Skip to main content
Seasonal Affective Disorder is common this time of year: what a health expert recommends

  • Updated
  • 0
Sad teen MGN

(WKOW) - As the weather begins to change, experts say some of us may begin feeling a bit down.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, is a common disorder. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, millions of people go through it every year.

Gunderson Health System Wellness Education Specialist Christie Harris says it's important to maintain a healthy lifestyle to help combat SAD. She recommends eating well-balanced meals and keeping up with physical activity.

"It is important for us to get some of that fresh air and sunlight too," Harris said. "We still want to make sure that we're getting out and about and we're not isolating ourselves."

If you need help or aren't feeling well, Harris recommends talking to a healthcare provider.

