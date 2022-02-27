Some will continue to wear a mask after mandate expires

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County's mask mandate will go away Tuesday, but more and more people plan to make masks a long-term accessory.
"You can count me as one of those people who's going to continue to wear a mask moving forward," said Dr. Ajay Sethi, UW Associate Professor of Information Health Sciences.
Dr. Ajay Sethi is among a growing number of people who say they'll continue wearing a mask even after Dane County's public health mask mandate expires on March 1.
"It's a good idea for anybody to wear a mask just to avoid catching the virus and getting ill from it," said Dr. Sethi.
Some say they're wearing masks long haul for several reasons, whether they work with the public, have health concerns like asthma or are undergoing chemotherapy, or interact with sensitive groups like children and the elderly.
"When you're exposed to more people, you can still catch the virus. It's still out there. It's lower, but it's hasn't disappeared yet," said Dr. Sethi
He also said that people who are unvaccinated and anybody who are older with comorbidities should "think about continuing to take precautions" as it's better for their health.
Also, some say they'll continue to mask up because of variants of concern like the BA.2 Omicron subvariant, which has been detected in Wisconsin.
Dr. Dan Shirley from UW School of Medicine and Public Health said, "the concern with BA.2 is that it means that it might be more transmissible because it's sort of overtaking the original Omicron."
The Wisconsin Department of Health has discovered a total of 24 cases stemming from Dane, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties last week.
"Whether this new subtype will be able to take hold or not, is kind of a question," said Dr. Shirley.
The Delta wave forced us back into masks last July, so while vaccination numbers are up and COVID-19 numbers are low, doctors said we should continue to be cautious.
"We just always have to remember that masks can come back. And let's just hope that we can, you know, remain safe for a while," said Dr. Sethi.
Public Health Madison Dane county reports COVID-19 cases trending downward, but the level of community transmission is high and nearly 80- percent of Dane county residents have completed an initial vaccination series.