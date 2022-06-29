SSM Health conducts Mass Casualty Incident drills across Wisconsin

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Caregivers at SSM Health facilities throughout Wisconsin participated in Mass Casualty Incident drills Wednesday.
In Janesville, the drill’s scenario was a building collapse, resulting in multiple patients arriving nearly simultaneously to the emergency room.
Caregivers responded to the drill in real-time, just as they would if the incident was actually happening in the community.
From the first patient’s arrival, staff worked to successfully treat the “injured” patients while assisting community members who were simultaneously receiving care unrelated to the day’s drill.
“It’s important that we practice these drills that really test us and put stress on the system,” said Stacy Woodman, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville Emergency Department Director. “Behind the scenes, our staff is always working to make sure we’re ready for the ‘what if’ scenarios.”
Blackhawk Technical College students acted as patients for this drill, and local public safety agencies also helped pull the drill off.
The drills happened at three Madison-area Dean Medical Group locations, SSM Health Monroe and the SSM Health Janesville campus.