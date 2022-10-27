Surging RSV cases contribute to record pediatric hospitalizations

MADISON (WKOW) - Doctors at UW Health have seen a recent surge in cases of the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
In the first few weeks of October, more than 350 pediatric patients at UW Health Kids tested positive for RSV. This is three times the number of cases last year over the same time frame.
Doctors say most cases don't cause serious issues, but the virus is contributing to a number of recent hospitalizations. RSV hospitalizations currently make up about 10 percent of the patients admitted to the American Family Children’s Hospital - and Joshua Ross, the hospital's chief medical officer, expects that number to continue increasing.
"I don't think we've peaked yet," Ross said. "And meanwhile, our EDs and urgent cares are completely impactful. And, and then full hospitals, we're getting calls from around the region for hospital beds, because other pediatric hospitals are in similar situation."
If your child gets infected with RSV, doctors say you should talk to your pediatrician to see if they can be treated at home.