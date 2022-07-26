Tammy Baldwin joins senators in monkeypox stance

MADISON (WKOW) - Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin joined 22 senators in a letter urging the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to improve access to monkeypox vaccines.
The senators argue monkeypox cases have been increasing faster than these health organizations can keep pace.
Approximately 2,900 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the United States. There are currently 8 known cases in Wisconsin, with the most recent case confirmed in Appleton.
The virus was recently declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization.