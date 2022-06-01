Thursday at 10: Steve Stricker's course to recovery

MADISON (WKOW) — Steve Stricker led Team USA to a Ryder Cup victory last September. But just a month later, a serious health scare knocked "Captain America" off his feet.
A mysterious heart and liver issue led to two separate stays in the hospital.
Stricker experienced an irregular heart rate, increased white blood cell count, and declining liver count. He took medication for Myocarditis that left him with no appetite. He lost 25 pounds.
Doctors were able to rule out the big things, and soon, there was hope.
