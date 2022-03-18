U.S. doctors say vaccine type important after COVID-19 resurgence in China

MADISON (WKOW) -- Globally, there are more than a dozen approved COVID-19 vaccines, and this latest resurgence of the BA.2 Omicron variant in China shows US doctors the importance of vaccine type.
"The Sinovac-COVID-19 vaccine and other Chinese vaccines that are sort of built on kind of old school technology, those aren't holding up very well to these new variants," said Dr. James Conway, UW Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist.
Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson are approved in the US, and doctors say those are the best tool against variants.
"The great thing about these genetically made vaccines, the mRNA and DNA vaccines that we've got can actually be updated pretty quickly, and people that have been vaccinated that still got COVID they tend to get pretty mild disease. So there's really not as much viral replication happening," said Dr. Conway.
This comes as Moderna is asking the FDA to approve a fourth booster for all adults under emergency use.
"Really everybody needs a booster. When we're thinking about these omicron variants," Dr. Conway said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor said that she "would not be surprised ... [if] we do see an an uptick in cases" due to the fact America has begun to open up and there has been increase in the BA.2 variant, so an increase in cases is expected as well.
Earlier this week, Pfizer officials asked US regulators to authorize an additional booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, saying data from Israel suggests that older adults would benefit.