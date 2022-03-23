 Skip to main content
UW doctors say Moderna pediatric vaccine development possible thanks to little heroes

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- "When it was getting close to them, starting 5K, we were just a little more worried," said Tony Rodriguez.

So he and his wife Anne Rodriguez enrolled their four-year-old twin boys in Moderna's COVID-19 pediatric vaccine trial during preschool.

"If it's a choice of doing nothing at all, or doing something that might help us, that's not really a choice at all," said Rodriguez.

The four-year-olds participated in this weeks-long clinical trial to help people they'll never meet. UW Health lead COVID-19 vaccine investigator Dr. William Hartman said that makes them heroes.

"Nobody wants another shot, but these kids said that they were willing to give it a try," said Dr. William Hartman.

"If we could give some other families some peace of mind because of the small risks that we took, I think that's completely worthwhile," said Rodriguez.

The trial showed side effects of this pediatric vaccine appear to be mild.

Dr. Hartman said, "The worst side effect that we saw was a fever in the kids."

Doctors say the effectiveness of this shot for kids five and under is not as clear-cut against coronavirus variants.

"It is about 40% efficacy rate. The Omicron variant has mutations that's made it more invasive to our vaccines and to natural immunity. That being said, we see in this Moderna trial, a very robust antibody response similar to what we see in the adults. We feel that this is a very effective vaccine."

"It's obvious there's no 100% guarantee that somebody wouldn't still get sick. I'm glad that there are vaccines available. I'm glad that they were able to participate in a study," said Rodriguez.

Dr. Hartman says there have been no cases of myocarditis in this pediatric clinical trial group. This side effect had been previously recorded in the middle-teen group.

