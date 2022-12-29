UW Health issues statement after doctor found dead in Rock River

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A woman who died after falling through the ice on the Rock River in Beloit was a doctor with UW Health.

UW Health confirmed Thursday that Dr. Billie S. Lin had been with the hospital system for more than two decades.

Spokesperson Sara Benzel said:

"UW Health is deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Dr. Billie Lin. Dr. Lin was a valued physician at SwedishAmerican and UW Health for 26 years. She touched many lives in our health system and in our community. We are devastated by this loss and offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues during this time of unimaginable grief."

The medical examiner reports Lin, 54, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday. Preliminary results show Lin died from drowning.

Additional testing is underway at this time.