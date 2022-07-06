UW Health Kids ‘miracle’ patient leaves hospital after two-year stay

MADISON (WKOW) — After nine months in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU), and more than a year in the medical-surgical unit at American Family Children’s Hospital, 3-year-old Kingston Vang Wraggs finally got out of the hospital.
Kingston was born in October 2018, and after a 'bulge' appeared in his abdomen at three months old, the Vang Wraggs family physician said they needed to go to American Family Children’s Hospital, immediately.
There, he was diagnosed with congenital nephrotic syndrome, a rare kidney disorder that causes the body to pass too much protein in urine. The protein deficiency made it so Kingston's body couldn't properly regulate fluids or manage infections, and his growth and development was negatively affected.
The cure is normally be a kidney transplant, but Dr. Neil Paloian, a pediatric nephrologist with UW Health Kids, said Kingston was too small at that point.
Instead, Kingston had a port inserted to receive a supplemental albumin, a protein that carries hormones, vitamins and enzymes throughout the body. He also received nearly 20 additional daily medications, many through the IV, and feedings via a gastronomy tube.
At one year old, Kingston had both of his kidneys removed, so he was on dialysis at home. But in September 2020, his father Tommy Wraggs noticed something was wrong.
Kingston seemed uncomfortable and restless, so he took him to the ER. They told him to take Kingston to UW Health Kids in Madison. But his dad didn't wait.
“My daddy instinct said, ‘take him now,’ so I drove him to American Family Children’s Hospital immediately,” Wraggs said.
They arrived in Madison at 2 a.m., and soon after Kingston went into cardiac arrest, but physicians and nurses were able to revive him.
They discovered Kingston had developed another extremely rare condition: a flesh-eating bacterial infection where the G-tube met his stomach. This infection required Kingston to stay in the PICU and fight for his life for almost a year.
Eventually, Kingston's infection cleared and he got a "perfect kidney match" in June, according to Dr. Tony D’Alessandro, UW Health Kids pediatric transplant surgeon.
“Kingston beat so many odds,” D’Alessandro said. “First with his diagnosis, then with such a severe infection, and even just finding a kidney donor that could work for his size and complications, it is so gratifying to see him discharged from the hospital.”
Dr. Allison Redpath Mahon, one of Kingston’s nephrologists, is also happy to see him on his way home.
“We sometimes didn’t think he would ever leave the PICU, or leave the hospital,” she said. “We don’t really use the word miracle in medicine, but Kingston is a miracle.”
Wraggs said even though Kingston's health varied throughout the over 600 days he was in the hospital, he "always had faith in [him]."
"At every turn, he came out winning," Wraggs said.
After it all, Wraggs couldn’t say enough good things about the nurses who cared for his son. They supported him as much as Kingston, explaining the procedures and asking him if there was anything he needed.
"They're literally right there for you," Wraggs said. "You not just sitting there while things are happening to your child and you're feeling void or displaced. You literally — especially after two years — become part of the team."
Wragg also compared them to something more than a team.
“Kingston has something like 30 or 40 mommies,” Wraggs said. “They took care of him, they rocked him to sleep, they braided his hair, they loved him like he was their own child.”
When Kingston finally got discharged, UW Health Kids child life specialists and dozens of his nurses and physicians gathered to celebrate and see him off with signs, pom poms, bubbles and cheers.
Wraggs and Kingston will now transition to life outside the hospital at the Ronald McDonald House.
“I can’t believe we’ve made it here,” Wraggs said. “When I think back to how my son was hanging on by a thread for so long, I feel so grateful to be at this point now.”