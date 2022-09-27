UW nurse continues humanitarian efforts in Africa after retirement

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health nurse Susan Gold is known as the most un-retired person on campus.
Even though she retired a few years ago, she can't seem to hang up her stethoscope.
"I always wanted to become a nurse from when I was a young girl, just because I like to take care of people," Gold said.
Even after 26 years working as a UW nurse and five years in retirement, Gold continues her outreach in Africa, this time in Tanzania.
"When I think of Africa, I think of vibrancy. I think of life. I think of color," she said.
Gold also thinks about the people very passionately. Since 2007, she's made over 30 trips to Africa for humanitarian work, which continues for her upcoming trip to Tanzania.
"We will be visiting 35 families to evaluate and understand the challenges which leads to that malnutrition and also educate families about family planning," Gold said.
Susan said female reproductive health has become a life and death matter for this resource-poor east-African country.
"One of the highest causes of maternal mortality in Tanzania is complications from non-medical provided abortions," she said.
Susan's many travels to Africa in the past 15 years come with risks to her health contracting COVID-19 in January and on a steady diet or anti-malaria medications.
Her safety is also a concern, right now the Department of State warns that increased caution should be taken in Tanzania due to crime and terrorism.
"There's risk involved everywhere you go," Gold said.
For her, the risk is worth the reward.
"Retirement gave me the opportunity to go more times to take more students, more friends, and family. If I have the skills that UW has given me, I feel obligated to share those skills across the world. That's the Wisconsin idea," Gold said.
This Saturday, Gold is headed to Tanzania for two weeks and says she'll be taking along a few UW undergraduates and family