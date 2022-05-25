UW study finds higher rates of asthma in Hispanic and Black children, regardless of neighborhood income

MADISON (WKOW) -- New research by the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health found that Hispanic and Black children -- regardless of neighborhood income or density -- have consistently higher rates of asthma compared to white children.
This study, which includes data from more than 5,800 children across the U.S. over the last 40 years, was conducted to provide insight into how racial and ethnic health disparity may cause children to develop wheezing and asthma.
Researchers examined the relationship between wheezing and asthma with children’s race and ethnicity, their mother’s education level and smoking habits and socioeconomic conditions of the neighborhood in which they're born.
Of the 5,809 children, 46% experienced wheezing in their first year of life, with 26% having wheezing through age 11. Diagnosis of asthma by age 11 varied, with a median rate of 25%.
It was found that poverty and low-income status, along with high population density, were linked to higher rates of asthma and wheezing, but Dr. James Gern, professor of pediatrics and medicine at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, said those weren't the only reasons. Even when they're born into more affluent communities, Black and Hispanic children still experience higher rates of wheezing and asthma.
“There are other things that we need to identify that are also associated with increased asthma rates in Black and Hispanic children,” Gern said.
Researchers suggested the social and environmental legacy of structural racism may be to blame for the effect on these communities' respiratory health.
Dr. Gern said that what may help address this problem is more interventional care in these high-risk communities and additional research to learn what is causing more asthma in Black and Hispanic children.