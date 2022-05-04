UW study finds that most teens have a healthy relationship with digital technology

MADISON (WKOW) — A recent UW Health study found that most teens actually have a healthy relationship with digital technology, with open communication about technology use between parents and their teens being a key indicator of this.
This nationwide survey studied the digital media use, teen health and the family dynamics of nearly 4,000 parents-teen pairs. It published during the pandemic when digital communication is more central than ever for teens, with 95% of those surveyed saying that they had their own smartphone and 88% had access to a computer at home.
Researchers surveyed teens and their parents separately online, measuring the parents' involvement with factors such as if the household had media rules, how much parents used social media and the parent-child relationship. The health outcomes for teens included physical activity, sleep, problematic internet use and mental health. Well-being was measured by mental wellness, communication and empathy. Researchers also asked whether the family-owned technology devices or whether the teens did.
The study found two distinct subgroups in its participants.
The larger group, about 63% of the teens, were "family engaged." These teens reported better well-being and health — such as better sleep and 70% reporting healthy attitudes toward their body — and a stronger connection to their parents. These teens didn't necessarily use technology less, but they were more likely to talk about and engage with technology with the rest of their family. Additionally, technology was often shared by the family.
The other 37% of teens were categorized "at risk," reporting higher levels of depression (56%), anxiety (69%), unhealthy body image (84%) and fear of missing out (85%). Their parents also tended to use social media more than parents in the "engaged" group and often had rules that specifically revolved around screen time or had no rules at all.
Based on this information, Dr. Megan Moreno, professor of pediatrics and head of the Social Media and Adolescent Health Research Team at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and adolescent health physician, said that talking to your teen about what they're doing on their technology was more effective than rules around something like screen time.
"Having those conversations about content -- 'What did you learn from what you were watching today?' 'What did you see on TikTok that you thought was funny? Can you show that to me? Let's have a good laugh together.' -- that content communication was so much more important in terms of adolescent well-being than screen time," Dr. Moreno said.
She also pointed toward the fact that ever teen is different, and that parents serve as important role models, saying that parents should be aware of their own technology and social media use, especially at home.
"I don't want people to walk away from our survey thinking that technology use is safe and fun and healthy for everyone," Dr. Moreno concluded. "I think what our study shows is that, for many adolescents, their interactions with technology can be a part of a larger healthy lifestyle and connection to their family and the people who care about them."