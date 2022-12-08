 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Wet, heavy snow. A period of freezing rain is expected
for portions of southwest Wisconsin ahead of snow moving into
the area. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Friday morning commute and could
impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is possible after snow
comes to an end Friday afternoon and evening, and potentially
into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

'We want people to have these resources': Family helps install Narcan kit support those impacted by drug addiction

Narcan kit installed in Lodi

LODI (WKOW) -- A Narcan kit was set up in Lodi Saturday morning as one impacted family works to educate others and support those battling addiction.

The Overdose Aid Kit Program, also known as OAK, was created by Start Healing Now in partnership with Serve You Rx to be placed throughout communities in Wisconsin that have repeated incidences of opioid overdoses. The kits contain Narcan, a medication that can reverse or reduce the effects of an overdose.

Kits have been installed across southern Wisconsin, and another went up on the walls of the Crystal Lake Campground last weekend. 

"They are attached to the walls of businesses, gas stations, hotels, libraries anywhere pretty much that we can put them, and they contain Narcan," said Outreach Program Manager for Serve You RX and President of Start Healing Now Jessica Geschke.

The kit is in honor of Jason Ziegler, who died from a drug overdose in November. 

His mother Lori Ziegler says as she remembers all the moments she shared with her son, she taps into the community to educate others and help those who may be going through something similar.

"He would always say, 'I'm sorry, mom, I didn't choose this' because addiction chose him. And he struggled, and it was sad watching the struggle," Lori said. "He had the biggest smile, but you can't see the struggles he had. He was a kind person; he didn't fight with people. He was just himself."

Jason's sister Michelle said they had an outpour of support from friends, family and neighbors. It was a feeling of support they wanted to share with others. 

"We knew we had to do something that helped others and gave back to our community to reflect who he was as a person and both honor him and help us in our healing process," Michelle said. 

She said in the wake of losing her brother, installing Narcan kits will spread the message that help, and resources are available. She said the more people know about the treatment, the more lives can be saved. 

"If we can help any other families really have quality time with their loved ones. We think Narcan can provide that," Michelle said. 

Installing the kit was supported by Start Healing Now -- a nonprofit organization that supports individuals on their path to long-term recovery. 

"It really communicates when they're installed that we see people who are struggling and their loved ones, and we care about you. And we want people to have these resources," Michelle said. 

All OAK boxes are supported by fundraisers and donations. More information can be found on the program's website.

