Wellness Wednesday: Setting healthy and attainable goals for yourself in the new year

MADISON (WKOW) -- Right now, millions of people are about two weeks into their New Year's Resolutions. Research shows that in about two more weeks, they'll give up on those goals.
For our Wellness Wednesday segment, we sat down with Dr. Heather Schmidt, the system medical director for health work and well-being at SSM Health. She discusses how to make healthy and management goals, and how to keep them throughout the whole year.
"Goals do matter because behavior change is hard," she said. "It is really hard to actually stick with things. "Often we feel like we're trying different things and we get discouraged. It just gets overwhelming at times. So really being able to be intentional about setting goals can help us meet those long-term goals, and just overall health and well-being."