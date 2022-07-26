'We're getting recharged': Rural hospitals treating fewer severe COVID-19 cases

PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) -- Frontline health care workers have been battling COVID-19 for more than two years. Now, they're finally catching a break and getting to catch their breath.
"We are not so frightened," Lisa Pickarts, the Chief Nursing Officer at Sauk Prairie Healthcare, said. "We are sure of ourselves. We have faith that we can handle whatever is tossed our way in the COVID category."
Right now, Wisconsin is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, but Pickarts said that's not translating into a lot of severe illness. She said the people who are getting sick are often facing just a mild illness.
"It doesn't seem to be troubling them as hard as it was earlier when people were getting really sick and being on ventilators routinely," she said. "It's almost like a flu or a cold."
Sauk Prairie Hospital isn't the only facility seeing this trend. A spokesperson for SSM Health Monroe Hospital said health care workers there are also seeing a rise in cases, but not in severe illness.
"While SSM Health Monroe Hospital hasn’t seen a rise in COVID patients being treated in our inpatient unit, there has been a significant increase in positive tests in our community, as well as symptomatic patients being addressed by our clinics and acute care locations," spokesperson Laura Lippold said in a statement.
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations have been slowly increasing since mid-April. On April 19, 136 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Wisconsin. Wednesday, that number was 483. Despite the increase, hospitalizations are still well below the pandemic record of 2,278 -- set on January 12, 2022 during the Omicron surge.
Pickarts said the COVID-19 patients who are ending up in the hospital right now often have co-morbidities like diabetes or obesity.
"The COVID virus, like any other virus, might be just enough to push them over the edge where they really need some acute care," she said.
But as that's happening less, she said her staff is getting some much needed breathing room.
"It's a lot better for morale, you know," she said. "We've kind of come through the other side, we've been successful, we can exhale a little bit. … We're getting recharged a little bit now."
However, she said that doesn't mean all COVID-19 precautions are going by the wayside.
"It's always to the top of our mind," she said. "Things could change in a day. … COVID is out there, other viruses or other illnesses are out there, and we could well be challenged again."
Pickarts said she doesn't know what to expect when it comes to what COVID-19 case activity will be like in the fall and winter, but she said health care workers will be prepared to respond.