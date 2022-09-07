What you need to know about at-home COVID-19 tests and expiration dates

MADISON (WKOW) -- Health officials say some at-home COVID-19 tests are okay to use past the expiration date printed on their packaging.
The change comes as scientists learn more about how long the efficacy of the tests lasts.
"We've learned a lot more about the tests and their shelf life, and so that information is being updated as more is being learned," Morgan Finke, a spokesperson for Public Health Madison and Dane County said.
State health officials say some Wisconsinites who order free at-home tests from the Department of Health Services could receive tests that appear to be expired based on the packaging. However, they say those tests are still within the extended expiration window and are valid.
"If your tests have an expiration date of July through November 2022, know that your tests are still reliable and good to use for an additional six months," Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the chief medical officer for DHS' Bureau of Communicable Diseases, said. "Many brands of self tests have expiration dates that have safely been extended. We encourage everyone to check the FDA website before you dispose of any self tests."
The FDA has extended the expiration date for 13 types of at-home tests. You can find a list of those tests and the updated expiration dates here.
Tests on that list are okay to use within the extended expiration window and can be trusted to return accurate results.
However, health officials say you should not use an expired at-home test that is not on that list or a test that is beyond it's extended expiration window.
"We don't want anyone to use a truly expired at-home test beyond those authorized expiration dates because those test materials could break down over time and potentially give inaccurate test results," Finke said.
If you have additional questions about if your at-home test has expired, you can contact your local public health department.