 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wisconsin Department of Health Services working to improve monkeypox vaccine access, raise awareness

  • Updated
Monkeypox

An electron microscopic image of monkeypox.

 Courtesy of Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery / CDC

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is looking to expand access to monkeypox vaccines. It is also looking to offer different types of vaccines to help people with monkeypox.

Doctor Ryan Westergaard, an infectious disease expert, spoke with reporters Wednesday about monkeypox. In addition to outlining plans for vaccines, he clarified that the disease is not limited to select groups of people.

"We may be in the very early stages of this," Westergaard said. "So it's really... an issue of not difference in susceptibility. I think anyone with skin could be infected by this."

Thirty-one cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Wisconsin so far. More than 7,500 cases have been confirmed across the country.

Tags

Recommended for you