Wisconsin Department of Health Services working to improve monkeypox vaccine access, raise awareness

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is looking to expand access to monkeypox vaccines. It is also looking to offer different types of vaccines to help people with monkeypox.
Doctor Ryan Westergaard, an infectious disease expert, spoke with reporters Wednesday about monkeypox. In addition to outlining plans for vaccines, he clarified that the disease is not limited to select groups of people.
"We may be in the very early stages of this," Westergaard said. "So it's really... an issue of not difference in susceptibility. I think anyone with skin could be infected by this."
Thirty-one cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Wisconsin so far. More than 7,500 cases have been confirmed across the country.