Burst pipes keeping local plumbers busy after recent cold snap

MADISON (WKOW) -- The winter storm that swept through Wisconsin at the end of last week left some serious problems behind like slick roads and power outages.
Now, as we move past the storm, one local plumbing company is inundated with calls for burst pipes.
Ashley Kleven, Plumbing Service Manager for HJ Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection Corporation, said their on-call tech handled more than 24 service calls for burst pipes this weekend.
"An astronomical amount of calls for one guy to do throughout the course of a weekend, but we're happy to be able to help as many people as we could," Kleven said.
Kleven said these frigid temperatures plus the wind can cause trouble for plumbing.
"The two of those together can obviously affect any pipes that are on an exterior wall or are in an area where the door may be opening," Kleven said.
Preventing water damage can in turn prevent costly repairs. The average claim for water damage is $11,605, according to the Insurance Information Institute. The organization also reports one in 60 insured homes file a claim for water or freezing damage, especially around this time of the year.
Kleven said to help keep your indoor pipes from freezing, there's something simple you can do.
"You can always open cabinets to your kitchen sink or bathroom faucets, just to allow the heat to get in that area to keep things moving," Kleven said.
Temperatures are expected to warm up, and Ashley said that doesn't mean we're in the clear yet.
"Things are going to unthaw. So, if anything froze and the pipes cracked, you're going to see some evidence of that now as things start to thaw out and get warmer," said Kleven.
American Family Insurance provides the following tips to help protect your pipes:
- Keep cabinet doors open below your sinks to allow warm air in
- Turn off and empty outdoor faucets
- Seal cracks in the walls that let cold air in
- Maintain home’s temperature
- Pay attention to pipes in unheated areas of your home
If you plan to ditch Wisconsin for a warmer state for vacation, Joe Bany with John Moore Services has this advice.
"You want to shut the water off, you want to drain the system down, you want to relieve the pressure in there. So if it does get really cold and some things freeze, it has room to move through instead of expanding against the pipe," said Bany.
Kleven also said you should start winterizing your pipes in the fall, especially the ones outdoors because it may be difficult to safely remove ice that has formed on your pipes.