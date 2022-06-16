"I'm lucky to be here to tell it": Trees crush Mauston mobile homes

MAUSTON (WKOW) -- Several people are without homes following Wednesday night's storms and tornadoes.
A mobile home park just outside Mauston was hit hard. The damage left four people unable to return home.
Residents said trees came falling down and some even fell through roofs.
John Noth and Jill Frohmader live in the park and lost their home to the storm. However, the couple said they are just grateful to be alive.
"It was very, very traumatic," Frohmader said. "It's something that if you've never been through something like that, you just don't know what to expect."
"I'm lucky to be here to tell it," John Noth added. "Some people don't survive survive things like that."
The Salvation Army and Red Cross have been at the park providing people with food, water and shelter. Officials say no one in the park was injured.