'It's so traumatic. You know, we'll never forget it': Family home destroyed by strong winds

BROOKLYN (WKOW) -- Strong winds wreaked havoc in the Village of Brooklyn, leaving significant damage in its wake. Now, one family is trying to pick up all the pieces.
Daniel Vogel of Brooklyn was sitting in his kitchen with his back against the window Saturday when his instincts told him to get up. He said he made his way to a different window to watch the wind.
"All of a sudden, I heard a crack. And then I turned around from my counter and looked straight through my living room. And that was coming right through and right towards me."
High wind gusts struck the tree behind the home. It destroyed the structure outside and personal belongings inside.
"Totally destroyed, right in front of my eyes, it couldn't have no feelings on that," Daniel said.
His daughter Jensena said she was at Walmart with her mom when it all happened. She said her mom got a phone call, and immediately the tears started rolling.
"Then she came over to me and she said, 'Jen, my house is gone' and she said that she wanted to leave. She's like, 'I can't do this. I can't be here,'" Jensena said.
Jensena bought the home for her parents nearly three weeks ago. She said they were finally starting to settle in.
"That was money I had saved, and I said 'here, take it this is for you to have something nice,' and now it's gone,'" she said.
They said all that matters is that everyone is safe.
"I had no feelings. You can't have no feelings when you're about to die. All you think about is possibly leaving my family," Daniel said.
Moving forward, they said they're not sure what is going to happen but said even a word of kindness can comfort their grieving.
"This is serious. It's so traumatic. You know, we'll never forget it," Jensena said.
Jensena Vogel has set up a Go Fund Me to help the family afford the damage cost. You can find that link here.