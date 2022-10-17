NWS confirms additional 3 tornados in last week's storms

(WKOW) -- The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed Monday three additional tornadoes touched down in Jefferson County, bringing the total number of tornadoes from last week's storms to seven.

According to NWS, all three tornadoes were rated EF-0. The first one touched down in Watertown, the second came five minutes later in Johnson Creek and the last one touched down a couple minutes later in Sullivan just before 11:45 p.m.

NWS said none of the tornadoes travel more than a mile. The paths were noted using satellite date and a ground survey.

Most of the damage was on corn fields. However a few trees and fences were damaged, the agency reported.