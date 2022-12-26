'Once our 204, 208 mattresses are filled, we would start laying out cots': Madison homeless shelter welcomes more in on freezing days

MADISON (WKOW) -- Temperatures are headed back up after the below freezing week we've had. A week that drained many homeless shelter supplies after trying to get as many people inside and away from the cold as they could.
Porchlight's men's emergency shelter has space for a little more than 200 overnight guests. But, as the freezing temperatures and high winds made their way, staff prepared to welcome as many people as they could.
"It's necessary and [a] basic right of every individual and human being to have a place to stay," Fares Fares, manager of the shelter, said.
According to Porchlight's shelter protocol, temperatures below 20 degrees qualify for extreme weather. So, staff prepared for a bigger crowd.
"Once our 204, 208 mattresses are filled, we would start laying out cots in specific areas and spaces of the building," Fares said. "We would also accommodate and make sure to do extra rounds. Talk to people, try to spread a bit of holiday cheer at the shelter and basically make sure that all of the guests feel welcome and respected."
"We hit our record of the amount of guests we've gotten," Conely, a Support Specialist at the shelter, said.
While the shelter was able to give warm Christmas meals donated from the community and a bed to each guest, they say sometimes what they need the most are the little things we take for granted.
"We had one point [where we were] running low on socks and underwear because we didn't have enough to give out because we had so many people," Conley said.
Fares says the city has been a great partner to Porchlight, but donations and connection with fellow community members really make a difference.
"On Saturday morning, Christmas Eve, we had two people bring in 200 doughnuts and coffee for our guests," Fares said. "They came in and talked to our guests. I really think building up relationships between the community and our clients who are experiencing homelessness is really critical."
For Fares, showing someone dignity and respect regardless of housing status is one of the keys to a just society.
To support Porchlight's many shelters and programs, visit their website.