'This is the real deal': Campers stranded on Wisconsin River

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) -- A group of campers called first responders to the Wisconsin River Saturday night, but because of the storms, no one could safely respond.
The Iowa County Sheriff's Office says the group planned to canoe to a camp site and spend the night. Then, the storms rolled in.
"This is not a waterpark ride at the dells," said Timm Zunn, President of Friends of the Lower Wisconsin River Way, or FLOW. "This is the real deal. So you have to be prepared. Nobody should be even wading out here without some education ahead of time."
Zunn compares taking to the river to driving a car.
"I say it's very similar to, nobody should be driving on the highway from Spring Green, here, into Madison. Unless you've had some knowledge, some education and ideally, some practice and experience," Zunn said.
Looking out from Peck's Landing on Sunday afternoon, there's a barely visible sand bar. Zunn says the water levels change so quickly, the completely submerged bank was exposed enough to camp on Saturday evening.
When the storms hit, the campers called first responders to rescue them but conditions were too dangerous, so they were told to shelter in place.
"That's really not something that first responders should be doing," Zunn said. "especially to send out mostly volunteer firefighters and EMTs. When it's lighting, it ain't going to happen."
Despite their nerves, the Iowa County Sheriff's office said all campers were picked up by family Sunday morning. There were no injuries reported.
Zunn said people should enjoy the Riverway, but they should do so safely.
If you have no experience on the water, go out with a guide or group your first time and always have a life jacket on.
If you want to stay up to date on river conditions and severe weather, text FLOW the word "RIVERWAY" to 77295.