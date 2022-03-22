Wet, breezy and cool weather continues

MADISON (WKOW) - After a sunny, dry day and the 70s big changes took place overnight into Tuesday and continue to bring wet weather to southern Wisconsin.
The first round of rain moved in early-to-mid morning. While a dry slot moved in for portions of the region, more rain has moved in and began to fall.
Brisk, southeasterly winds continue throughout Tuesday.
Temperatures will likely remain and vary from the mid-to-upper 40s.
Widespread rain is expected this evening, with showers becoming more moderate to heavy at times overnight into early Wednesday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, although storms are expected to stay below severe limits. If any, just a general thunderstorm is the consensus.
Wednesday morning will make up the wettest part of the day, although chances of light scattered to a few showers continue into the evening.
Overnight into Thursday, temperatures will drop even more with highs maxing out in the upper 30s. Thursday brings more of a rain mixed with snow chance, light snow/mix possible once again with another quick moving system Friday late-evening overnight into early Saturday.
Little to no snow accumulations are expected. As far as projected rain totals, anywhere from 3/4" to over 1" of rain is possible through Thursday. Higher totals towards the W/NW since that's where most of the moisture is expected to be throughout the week.
Dry weather returns Saturday. While it'll be sunny, it'll be cooler still with highs in the low-to-mid 40s expected.