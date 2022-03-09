Why the NWS didn't issue a warning ahead of Saturday's tornado

TOWN OF DUNKIRK (WKOW) -- When meteorologists at the National Weather Service looked at the line of storms that rolled through Dane County Saturday night, they knew there was a chance for severe weather.
However, Tim Halbach, the NWS's warning coordinator meteorologist, said certain conditions of the storm concealed what was forming.
"We were completely reliant on radar, because the rotation itself was back within the rain, so nobody would have ever seen it and been able to report it to us," he said.
He said radar images didn't show a tornado and NWS meteorologists didn't figure out one had formed until it was too late to send a warning.
"One of the reasons that a warning couldn't get out for that storm was just that it pulsed up really quick and by the time it was evident that something had happened, the storm's already done and it had gone out of the area," he said.
He said the un-warned tornado is not an anomaly. Wisconsin has seen other EF0 or EF1 tornados spin up too quickly for the NWS to issue warnings.
"I wouldn't say common, but it happens from time to time here in Wisconsin that we might not get a warning out on something like that just because there aren't a whole lot of signs leading up to it that it is going to be a tornado," he said.
Because the NWS didn't issue a tornado warning Saturday night, emergency alert sirens in the area didn't sound and alert messages didn't go out to phones.
But even if the sirens had gone off, people in the tornado's path likely wouldn't have heard them.
Dane County Emergency Management lists 141 outdoor warning sirens in the county's system, but their effective ranges don't cover the entire county.
There are three sirens in Stoughton, but the tornado's path never went through their coverage areas.
The siren at Racetrack Park is the closest to where the tornado touched down. It has a range of 6,500 feet, but the tornado was nearly 2.5 miles, or nearly 13,000 feet, away from the siren.
That's why Halbach said everyone should have multiple ways to receive information about severe weather, like a NOAA weather radio, a smartphone app and local broadcast media coverage.