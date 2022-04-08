'A lot of sad stories': Cottage Grove man shares experience of helping Ukrainian refugees in Romania

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- Stefan Ciobanu spent the last two weeks of March more than 5,000 miles from his home in Cottage Grove. He's originally from Romania, and he went back to his home country to help refugees fleeing from the war in Ukraine.
The UN said more than 670,000 Ukrainians have fled to Romania since Russia's attacks began in late February.
Ciobanu spent most of his time volunteering at shelters in Iasi, his hometown.
"Shell shocked would be a good definition of what these people looked like, all of them, as they would walk into those shelters," he said. "[I] heard a lot of stories, heard a lot of sad stories. I've heard stories that in 2022 I didn't think I'd get to hear."
Before Ciobanu left for Romania, he started a GoFundMe to raise money he could use to buy supplies and help refugees with other expenses. He ended up raising more than $15,000, but he said many of the people he met refused the money he was offering.
"They all told me the same thing: 'There are other people here that may need your money more than I do,'" he said. "That, to me, was the great lesson of humility, a great lesson of compassion that they were teaching me. I wasn't the compassionate one. They were the compassionate ones way more than I was."
Sharing refugees' stories
One woman he met was a Kindergarten teacher from Kharkiv, Ukraine, which has seen massive damage after relentless Russian attacks. He said she declined his offers for assistance several times.
"When I insisted, she smiled, looked at me and said, 'You know, again, I really appreciate what you're doing, and I don't know how much money you have, but when this is all over, if you really want to help when this is over, if you could please help rebuild the kindergarten I was working with,'" he recounted.
You can hear Ciobanu share more of her story here.
He also met a family that had fled from near Mariupol, another city that Russian attacks have reduced to rubble.
He spoke with the grandmother, who was traveling with her two granddaughters and their mother.
"Grandma spoke a little Romanian, and so I didn't need an interpreter, and I got to hear their story, how they left, again, in the middle of the night," Ciobanu said. "She tried a few times to go across the street and grab the kids from their home, and she couldn't because of all the shooting that was happening. She managed to grab them eventually, and, without much, they left that very night."
The family first escaped into Moldova before continuing on to Romania.
One day, Ciobanu took the 15- and 10-year-old girls shopping for new shoes.
"I was watching this little girl trying on these shoes, and then, without even saying anything, she looked up and gave this big thumbs up and a big smile on her face," he said.
Ciobanu is still in contact with that family, and they're now in Leipzig, Germany. He is working to help the girls, Anja and Vika, find a tutor so they can learn German and integrate into the school system.
"I have conversations with with this little girl over Google Translate, and I tell her that this may actually be the best opportunity of her lifetime," he said. "If she puts in the effort and I can help, she may actually make a good life in Germany."
You can hear Ciobanu share more of the family's story here.
Learning lessons and gaining perspective
Ciobanu said though there were some challenging moments while he was overseas, he doesn't regret the trip at all. He says it gave him more perspective on the life he's living in southern Wisconsin.
"We have a good life here," he said. "You have a home, you have shoes, you have clothes, you have food, you have peace. … I think we are we are lucky to live where we live, and we are lucky to have the peace that we have, and it's important that we keep it that way."
Ciobanu said he wants to eventually go back to Eastern Europe, but he's not sure that will happen soon. He said many of the refugees he met told him that once the conflict is over and they're back in their homes, they want him to visit them in Ukraine and see their country.