Shooting rampage, school lockdown and police chase in Sussex

SUSSEX (WKOW) - At least four Milwaukee-area schools went on lockdown Thursday as Waukesha County Sheriff's deputies pursued an armed man.
Officials say the suspected gunman opened fire in Hartland at a water softener business where he used to work. He then drove to and barricaded himself in his house in Sussex, where tactical teams surrounded the home.
The man's neighbor was at the residence, and described the scene to our Milwaukee affiliate.
"They were trying to coax the guy out of his house. 'Please come out. Sheriff's Department, come out with your hands up, nothing in them. We need to talk to you,'" neighbor Nichole Bartelt said.
A nearby elementary school was placed on lockdown as police tried to negotiate with the shooter. No one was hurt during the ordeal, and the 37-year-old suspect peacefully surrendered.