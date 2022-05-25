'The women were there': How Badger Honor Flight is honoring women veterans' service

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- Hundreds of thousands of American women served in the armed forces during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. However, the unique challenges those women faced and the sacrifices they made have not always been recognized.
"Nobody wanted you to talk about it," Alice Plautz said.
Plautz served as a nurse in the Army during the Vietnam War.
"When I came back, I was married and we moved to Janesville, Wisconsin, and the other doctors' wives really did not want me to talk about the fact that I had been in Vietnam," she said. "It really bothered me because I was proud of what I had done."
Plautz was one of the 80 women veterans aboard Badger Honor Flight's 41st mission on May 14. For the first time, the organization flew a group of mostly women veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials built in honor of their service.
The flight was funded by a gift from a Green County woman. When she died, she left money to fund an honor flight and her only request was that it honor women veterans.
Most of the women on the flight live in Wisconsin, but some traveled from states like Texas, North Carolina and Michigan to be part of the special group.
Plautz and other women on the flight said being able to take part in the trip alongside other women who went through similar experiences was particularly impactful.
"If you see all of us together, you can see the women were there," U.S. Navy veteran Mary Jenell Hackley said. "Even though you see the men 99% of the time, we were there, and the thing about it is we helped them to do what they had to do and people really didn't realize that."
Hackely, who now lives in Milwaukee, used to live in Washington, D.C., but she was never able to see the war memorials in person.
"To me, it's one of the most awesome things ever, because the thing about it is this trip is for us to see what was erected because of our service and when I found that out, I just had to come."
While the group was in the nation's capital, they visited Arlington National Cemetery, the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial and the Air Force Memorial.
Badger Honor Flight also arranged a few special moments in the day, specifically because so many women were part of the trip. There was an all-woman flight crew on the flight from Madison to Washington, D.C. At Arlington, the women veterans heard from one of the only women currently serving as a sentinel for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
"It's been the most excellent day, a wonderful day," Leslie Smyth-Ayen said.
She served in the Women's Army Corps with her twin sister, Susan Smyth, during the Vietnam War.
For the two sisters, the trip wasn't just about honoring their service. They also took time to remember their dad, who served in the Pacific Amphitheatre during WWII.
"We've had a great day," Smyth-Ayen said. "It's a very moving experience to see these things."
Her sister chimed in, "So many people have done a lot of work here and in Madison. It's just so neat. We will never forget this."