...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Dane County
through 215 PM CDT...

At 132 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Cross Plains, or near Middleton, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Waunakee, McFarland,
Monona, Windsor, Cottage Grove, Cross Plains, Shorewood Hills, Maple
Bluff, Deansville, Camp Randall Stadium, Pine Bluff, Token Creek,
Henry Vilas Zoo and UW-Madison.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Thursday at 10: Ukrainian family is safe in Stoughton following a harrowing journey

  • Updated
  • 0
Safe in Stoughton

Thursday at 10, Ward Jolles speaks with the Babych family about their harrowing journey to Stoughton and the challenges they still face as refugees.

STOUGHTON (WKOW) — A family that fled Ukraine after Russia's invasion is now making Stoughton their home, but it wasn't an easy process.

Before the Russian invasion, Genia and Katia Babych along with their two children lived in the capitol city of Kyiv, where Genia had a car repair business and Katia worked as an administrator in a Christian school. Their lives were suddenly upended when, on February 24, 2022, bombs started raining from the air above them.

"Many friends told me, 'Katia, a war is going to start. You understand?'" Katia said. "We understand but we can't believe it. Because it's crazy. I don't believe it — it's Russia. It's our neighbor."

What followed was a months-long journey to the U.S. that took the family through country after country, trying to find somewhere to take refuge.

