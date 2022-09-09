WPS Charitable Foundation Gives $5,000 check to organization helping homeless veterans

MADISON (WKOW) - WPS Charitable Foundation gave Stand Down Madison a $5,000 check Friday.
Stand Down Madison is an organization that provides relief to veterans struggling with homelessness. Homelessness is an especially prevalent problem in the veteran community.
"Veterans make up about three percent of the population, but make up about 20 percent of the homeless population," Stand Down Madison president Angie Nichels said. "So just with a lot of mental health issues, or substance abuse issues, it tends to affect veterans at a higher rate than the average population."
The donation continues a long-standing partnership between WPS Charitable Foundation and Stand Down Madison.
Stand Down Madison Plans to use the money for its main event in October. During the event, the organization invites veterans experiencing homelessness into the Salvation Army location on Darbo Drive for a day of relief.